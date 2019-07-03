

Eugene R. Schnur, 82, of Mascoutah, IL born March 1, 1937 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

He was a retired school teacher for the Mascoutah Communtiy School District 19. He taught at Red Bud High School from 1958-1960 and Mascoutah High School from 1960 through 1993. He attended SIU-Carbondale graduating in 1958 and completed a Master’s degree in Business Education at Indiana University. Gene was a lifelong member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, served as vice-president of the church council, taught Sunday school, worked with youth fellowship program, was chairman of the Christian Education Ministry, served on the Stewardship Ministry, and was an active member of the church choir for more than 50 years.

Several foreign mission trips were a blessing. He travelled to a location in Ecuador along the Napo River, Lesotho, Kenya and Ethiopia. An interest in history of Mascoutah and the area led to the considerable time spent working with like-minded friends in preparing exhibits and improving facilities at the Mascoutah Heritage Museum.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Augusta, nee Stapf, Schnur, his wife, Elizabeth Ann, nee Baker, Schnur whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on Dec. 23, 1970 and who died June 2, 2000, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He is survived by his sister, Janet (John) Simmons of West Kelowna, BC and two nephews, Benjamin Simmons and Edgar Bridwell, both of Vancouver, Canada.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, IL.

