

Gary L. Carr, 74, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 4, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, IN, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.

He was a retired business education teacher at Belleville High School District 201. Gary was a soccer coach and track coach at Belleville East and West High Schools and a soccer coach at Mascoutah High School. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL; USA Cycling; past marketing education coordinator at Belleville East; former coach of the Force travelling soccer team; inducted in the Mt. Vernon High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Mt. Vernon, IN; Gary had 29 National Championships in individual and relay events in Master Track and Field; he finished third place in Toronto at the World Games in 1975 and competed in the World Games in Rome in 1985.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. and Wilma Nadine, nee Gross, Carr.

Surviving are his wife, Treva K, nee Butler, Carr whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on July 2, 1966; two sons, Douglas A. Carr of New Bern, NC, Nicholas D. Carr of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, James, Reagan, Grady, Colby and Amelia Carr; sister-in-law, Sherry Wachtel of Elgin, IL; two nephews, a great niece and a great nephew.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

A memorial service will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John United of Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz and Rev. Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL