

Helen R. Hilmes, age 87, of Aviston, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born November 24, 1931 in Bartelso, the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine, nee Schleper, Wesselmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Hilmes, Sr., whom she married July 30, 1952 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and who died January 8, 1998; son, Robert Hilmes, Jr.; granddaughter, Theresa Westfall; sister, Theresa Schulte; brother, Vincent Wesselmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Sophia, nee, Eilers, Hilmes; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arthur Schulte, Lawrence Kassen, John Buscher, Stanley Blumenstein, Theresa “Toots” Wesselmann, Charles Hilmes in infancy, Betty Hilmes, David Hilmes, Henry Hilmes and wife Mary Rita, Lawrence Hilmes, Agnes Hoerchler and husband Henry, Ed Hilmes and wives Merci and Margie, and Mary Woltering and husband Vic.

Surviving are her children, Francis (Jean) Hilmes of Newman, CA, Leonard (Paula) Hilmes of Freeburg, Connie (Gary) Lager of Beckemeyer, Kevin Hilmes of Albers, Mike (Nancy) Hilmes of Breese, Cheryl (Marion) Westfall of Breese, Sharon (Bryan) Netemeyer of Albers, Mark (Geralyn) Hilmes of Aviston, Ken (Loretta) Hilmes of New Baden, Cecilia (Don) Scott of El Paso, TX, and Shirley Hilmes of Beckemeyer; daughter-in-law, Lucy (Tom) Henrich of Highland; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren and one more on the way; sisters, Marie Kassen of Breese, Dorothy Buscher of Breese, Veronica Blumenstein of Breese, Bernadette Yapp of Fairview Heights, Aggie Dumstorff of Breese, and Ruth (Herman “Bud”) Jansen of Damiansville; brothers, Greg (Clara) Wesselmann of Breese, Hank (Marie) Wesselmann of Germantown, Jerome Wesselmann of Breese, and Virgil (Alice) Wesselmann of Carlyle; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Clare Wesselmann of Breese, Richard Hilmes of St. Louis, Linda Hilmes of Lockport, and Verena Pike of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was a homemaker and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, Aviston American Legion Post 1239 were she was past president, and the Carlyle VFW Post 3523 Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Bingo and playing with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Aviston.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 8:00-9:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. and the Aviston American Legion Auxiliary will hold services at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home.

