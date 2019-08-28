David R. Plab, 60, of Fairview Heights, IL formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born August 9, 1959 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was a former salesman for Heberer Equipment Co. and a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry M. and Diann R., nee Cesky, Plab.

He is survived by three sisters, Deanna Plab of Brandon, FL, Angela Neumer of Riverview, FL, Barbara (Howard) Smotkin of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Darrin Plab of Mascoutah, IL; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Gateway Foundation, 600 W. Lincoln Ave., Caseyville, IL 62232, www.gatewayfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 7 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL