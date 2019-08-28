Justin W. Schulte, 30, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Justin worked as an Assistant Manager for Valvoline. He was a 10 year member of the New Ideal 4-H Club, showing rabbits and model rockets, for which he was selected to show at the Illinois State Fair. He was very passionate about restoring his 1975 Ford Maverick and also loved golfing, fishing, and camping. He was on the organ and tissue registry and was able to donate through Mid-America Transplant services.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Reed, and his grandfather, LeRoy Schulte.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Schulte of Mascoutah, IL; daughter, Erza Schulte of Mascoutah, IL; son, Gilean Schulte of Mascoutah, IL; parents, Thomas and Tammy, nee Reed, Schulte of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Megan Schulte of Affton, MO; brother, Stephen Schulte of Mascoutah, IL; biological father, Terry Betts; father- and mother-in-law, Butch and Vickie, nee Fuller, Blake of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law, Candace (Thomas) Warner of Columbia, IL; grandfather, Richard C. Reed, Sr.; grandmother, Lenora Schulte; grandparents, Clelia and Marion Betts; nieces, Gabriella Schulte, Kirsten Warner, Addyson Warner, and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Memorials: Memorials may be made to the National Tiger Sanctuary, Saddlebrooke, MO or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Visitation: Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Private family interment.

Kurrus Funeral Home

Belleville, IL