

Robert D. “Rob” Hund, 61, of Mascoutah, IL born December 7, 1957 in Belleville, IL died Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital.

He was the Mascoutah Township Highway Commissioner for over 20 years and worked part-time for Moll Funeral Home since 1975. Rob enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, whiffle ball, being active in the community, volunteering and especially spending time with his grandson, nephews and great nephews. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph A. and Margie J., nee Leonhardt, Hund.

Surviving are his daughter, Timberly (Joshua) Patriquin of Brattleboro, VT; a grandson, George C. Partriquin; his sisters, Kathleen “Kate” (Larry) Engen of Cedar Rapids, IA, Judy Hund of Mascoutah, IL, Barbara Hund of Fairview Heights, IL; nephews, Dan Fitzpatrick and David (Brittany Henry) Mudd; great-nephews, Jaxson Fitzpatrick, Conner, Tanner and Parker Mudd; also survived by cousins and many, many friends.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School or George’s Education Fund, c/o First Federal Savings Bank, 101 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father James Thomas celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL