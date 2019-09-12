Deputy U. S. Marshal Benjamin Wombacher

The United States Marshals Service mourns the loss of Deputy U.S. Marshal Benjamin (Ben) Ryan Wombacher, 39, born Dec. 18, 1979 in Carbondale, IL who passed away in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on September 7, 2019.

Prior to joining the Marshals Service, Deputy U.S. Marshal Wombacher served our Nation in the United States Marine Corp 3rd Light Armor Reconnaissance Battalion, in 29 Palms, California from 1998 to 2002, rising to the rank of Corporal. Ben joined the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Correctional Officer, Federal Detention Center Philadelphia, PA in 2005. Over the next four years, Ben excelled as a model Officer, training instructor and Special Operations Response Team member. Ben’s team, the North East regional SORT provides the highest level of emergency response services to three federal institutions in the Philadelphia area. Ben joined the U.S. Marshals Service in 2009 as a Detention Enforcement Officer in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Because of his exemplary performance in this position, he was selected to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the district one year later.

Ben spent his entire adult life in service to this Nation. Between his active duty time in the U.S. Marine Corps, service in the Federal Bureau of Prisons and joining the U.S. Marshals Service, Deputy Wombacher was committed to living a life spent defending the order and laws of this country.

Ben was born into a family with a legacy of government and community service. He spent the early years of his life in Southwestern Illinois and followed his family’s federal service across the country. The District of the Virgin Islands, U.S. Marshals Service and this country has lost one of its finest. Deputy Ben Wombacher was the constant professional and a man dedicated to his country, community, career and family. Ben’s loyalty and commitment to friendship is reflected and carried on in the spirit of his family and lifelong friends who honor him and their eternal bonds.

Through Ben’s final days, he demonstrated his unwavering dedication to the service of his country, his brothers and sisters in arms, his family and friends. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Sternberg and his paternal grandparents, Helen and Paul “Trigger” Wombacher.

Ben is survived by his mother, Susan Bartis (Sternberg) and stepfather, Larry; his father, Doug Wombacher and stepmother, Ruth; sisters, Holly Pollard, her husband Brian, and children Tyler, Maddie, Hailey and Dylan; Desiree Johnson, her husband Josh, and children Joshua and Ava; his maternal grandmother, Carol Sternberg (Hollister); Ben is also survived by loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts, the family is requesting donations be made to U. S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund at www.usmarshalsfund.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITAITON: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: There will be a funeral Mass 10 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Ken York celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery.