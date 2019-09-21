Devin Mitchell Winter, 24, of Carlyle, IL born May 30, 1995 in Moberly, MO died Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

He was an assembler at Community Link in Breese, IL and a student at Kaskaskia College. He was a member of Illinois Center for Autism and an active student at Melodic Rhythms in Belleville, IL.

Trying to describe our Devin in one paragraph is not possible. He was kind, compassionate, loving, talented, sweet, funny and gentle, to name a few. Devin’s life was complicated with Autism, ALPS and ITP. His favorite things were singing, travelling, rides, bowling, swinging, playing board games, playing video games, researching things on his computer, watching funny movies and watching other people laugh, while hanging out with them. Our world lost the most genuine, wonderful soul. It will never be the same. As his parents, we were blessed to have him for 24 short years and will spend the rest of our lives making sure he is not forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bobby Lee Renth and Geneda, nee Morris, Harrison Renth and paternal grandmother, Judy, nee Gloeckler, Winter.

Surviving are his parents, Kent L. and Donna L., nee Renth, Winter of Carlyle, IL; a brother, Kullen Winter of Collinsville, IL; paternal grandfather, Jerry Winter of Freeburg, IL; aunts and uncles, Darren (Celine) Winter, Jeffrey Winter (Tracy Pike), Chad Winter, Bradley Winter, Nicole Winter (Cody Aharonian), Debbie (Mark) Spicer and Bill (Andrea) Blackmer; also survived by many cousins and his cat, Rufus.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials in memory of Devin may be made to Community Link, 1665 N. 4th St., Breese, IL 62230 or Children’s Hospital, Hematology and Oncology Dept., P.O. Box 955423, St. Louis, MO 63195-5423. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held October 26, 2019. Time and place to be determined.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL