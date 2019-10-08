Samuel Graf

Samuel Clarence Graf, 62, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 3, 1957 in Peoria, IL died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Samuel was a retired history teacher from Mascoutah High School and coached tennis, cross country, and baseball for Mascoutah High School. He was the sportswriter for the Mascoutah Herald and was a deacon of the First Baptist Church of Mascoutah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Ruby E., nee Klee, Graf, and one brother, Frederick Graf.

He is survived by his wife, Lori E., nee Clark, Graf whom he married in West Frankfort, IL on May 20, 1983; seven children, Grete (Ken) Moffett of New Haven, CT, Samuel G. (Faith) Graf of Gardner, KS, Michael Graf of Bend, OR, Julianna Graf of St. Louis, MO, Thomas Graf of Marysville, CA, Andrew and Jacob Graf of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Zadock, Sophia, Benjamin, and Joshua Graf; three siblings, Suellen Appleby, Timothy Graf, and Cynthia (Dennis) McCann; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, Oct. 11 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mascoutah with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL