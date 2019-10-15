Chester E. Hunt, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born May 31, 1935 in Columbia, MS died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

He was a retired SMSgt. from the U. S. Air Force and a Vietnam War veteran.

Chester enjoyed walking his dogs, Bo and Mookie, multiple times a day, around beautiful Scheve Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Minnie, nee McCain, Hunt, his wife Patricia C., nee Ellis, Hunt whom he married in Decatur, IL on Feb. 12, 1955 and who died March 8, 2002, brothers, Robert and Louis, and sisters, Hazel, Faye and Mary Jean.

Surviving are his children, Laura (Jeffrey) Buettner of Caseyville, IL, Russell (Tracy) Hunt of Mascoutah, IL, Richard Hunt of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Dalton and Taylor (Caitlin) Buettner and Hayley Hunt (Christopher Walters); brother, George Hunt; and sister, Minniebelle Broom.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 to 12 PM Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 PM Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL