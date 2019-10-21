Pat T. Curry, 83, of Mascoutah, IL born March 17, 1936 in Washington Park, IL died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at his residence.

Pat graduated from East St.Louis High School in 1954. He played varsity basketball, was on the tennis team, and on the yearbook staff. He loved sports, science, and math. He worked in his brother-in-law’s pharmacy while in high school, and with his encouragement, applied for and was accepted as a student at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, graduating as a Registered Pharmacist in 1958.

In July, 1958, he married Nelda McCullough. Together, they had two children; Joan and Linda Curry. Pat opened his own drugstore on Ridge Avenue in East St. Louis in 1959, and later joined Garvin Pabst in partnership at Courtney Drug, also in East St. Louis. He was there until the late 70’s, when he sold his share to accept a position as manager of a nursing home provider pharmacy. Pat married Bernice Doyle in Edwardsville in 1981; he also took a position at Home Pharmacy (later Omnicare) in Belleville, IL,where he worked until his official “retirement,” but continued to work several days a week for various Metro-East pharmacies until health problems forced him to truly retire in 2015.

Pat spent his leisure time playing and watching tennis, golf, and basketball, especially high school basketball. He held season tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals football team until their move to Los Angeles, and attended baseball games at Sportsmen’s Park and both old and new Busch Stadiums until 2017. He and his wife loved to travel, and succeeded in visiting all but three states, and several foreign destinations in the Americas as well.

Spending time with family and friends was Pat’s greatest joy. He loved to party, to frequent clubs with live music; the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and the Muny Opera. He was very proud of his Irish heritage, and always appreciated that St. Louis held a parade for his birthday every year on St. Patrick’s Day.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. Curry and Minta (Chitwood) Curry, brothers Arthur and Robert Curry, sisters-in-law, Delores and Shirley Curry, and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife Bernice, nee Doyle, Curry; children Joan Curry of Tucson, AZ and Linda (Peter) Vastola of Maplewood, MO; one sister, Ruth Matthews, Waterloo,IL; grandchildren, Patrick, Emily and Andrew Vastola and Maya and David Liddlelow-Curry; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Scholars Program Fund, 458 Parkview Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Cardinals Care, 700 Clark St., St. Louis, MO 63102. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL