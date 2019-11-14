Bobbye Kay Broughton, nee Emerson, 76, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb. 11, 1943 in Paducah, KY died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

Bobbye was a homemaker and was very active in the city of Mascoutah, IL. She was a two-time former president of the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman’s Club, a board member of the Leu Civic Center and Parks and Recreation, a member of the Red Hat Sweeties, and she volunteered at the Grange Nursing Home in Mascoutah. Bobbye was also part of the Summer Reading Program at the Mascoutah Library. She and her husband were both graduates of the class of 1961 at Paducah Tilghman High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Loraine, nee Tisdal, Emerson.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Broughton; two children, Robin (Rich) Cook of Paducah, KY and Gregory (Tricia) Broughton of Chatham, IL; four grandchildren, Taylor (Peter) Gardner of Paducah, KY, Logan Cook of Valley Park, MO, Zachary Broughton of Chatham, IL and Belle Broughton of Chatham, IL.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 1 to 5 PM Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: Visitation from 11 to 1 PM Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Paducah, KY. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery, Paducah, KY.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL