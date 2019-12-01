Dolores Douse, 81, of Mascoutah, IL passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep.

Dolores was the loving mother of Denise James of Mascoutah, IL, Thomas Douse of Newport News, VA, and Louis Douse of New York City, New York. She was a devoted grandmother to four grandchildren, Travis and Taylor James and Brett and Brian Douse who affectionately referred to her as “Abuela”.

She is survived by her sister, Carmen Suarez Martinez, her two children, and several nieces and nephews and her brother, Julian Martinez Diaz, his two children, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Santos and Anne Ruiz, Adam Ruiz, his wife Amanda, and son, Lucas, and Eric Ruiz, his wife Lexi, and son, Arlo and a loving neighborhood in Prairie View Estates in Mascoutah, IL.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Melvin Douse, her father, Julian Martinez Diaz, and her mother, Dolores Del Brio Hernandez.

Dolores was born on June 23, 1938 in Madrid, Spain. She met her husband, Melvin, at Torrejon de Ardoz Air Force Base in 1959. She traveled the world with him and her three children during Melvin’s 26 years in the United States Air Force before retiring in Mascoutah, IL.

In addition to raising her children and being an active grandparent, Dolores was also very involved in the Mascoutah and Scott Air Force Base community. She worked as a civil servant for almost 30 years in a variety of capacities for the 375th Services Squadron. In retirement, Dolores was also a mainstay amongst the town of Mascoutah, as she was always on the go.

Dolores was devoted to her family, a loving personality to her friends, and a fierce competitor (especially when playing the lottery). Her family would like to extend authentic gratitude to the city of Mascoutah and all of her recent caregivers for their grace and friendship

Memorials in memory of Dolores may be sent to Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Dr., Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: Dolores’ life will be celebrated in a private memorial service for family and dear friends.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois