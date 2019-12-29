Deanna M. DeLeary, nee Hangsleben, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 14, 1975 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO.

Deanna was the manager of A-1 Locker Rental, Inc. in St. Louis, MO.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer D. Hangsleben and her step-father, Roger Hervatin.

Surviving are her son, Justin DeLeary of Belleville, IL; her mother, Janet F. Hangsleben Hervatin, nee Rothluebbers, of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Stacey (Scott) Muskopf of St. Libory, IL; brother, Frank (Kandis) Hangsleben of O’Fallon, IL; two nephews, Taylor and Steven; two nieces, Anna and Lindsey; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to her son, Justin DeLeary, 520 N. August, Apt. 1B, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial followed in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL