Oris O. Mueller, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 23, 1929 in Mascoutah, IL, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was a retired coal miner working 40 years underground. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, a faithful follower of Collinsville Kahoks Basketball for 47 years, a member of The St. Louis Jazz Club and traveled with them for years following Dixieland bands, and he was a lifelong Duke Basketball fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Marie, nee Hertz, Mueller, his sister and brother-in-law, Ruby (Donald) Schopp, his brother and sister-in-law, Kenny (Laurine) Funk, his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, George (Sharon) Kaemmerer and Orville Rasp.

Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Verna L., nee Kaemmerer, Mueller whom he married August 17, 1955; sister-in-law, Fern Rasp; nieces and nephews, Keith (Kathy) Schopp, Bruce (Kristine) Schopp, Devin (Hope) Kaemmerer, Donna (Bob) Schaeffer, Linda (Ronnie) Krausz, Kenny (fiance Shari Ross) Rasp, Karen (Mike) Wobbe, Katherine Porter, Connie Jeffries, Lee (Suzanne) Funk, Larry Funk; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 and from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Susan Pitol Stucco officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL