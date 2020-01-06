Ronald G. Heyde, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born April 13, 1932 in Mascoutah, IL died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

Ronald was an electrician for Fritz Electric. He was a member of the American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club, Road Runners Club, Car Club, and a U. S. Army Korean War veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland H. and Marcella, nee Legendre, Heyde and a brother-in-law, Melvin Evans.

Surviving is his wife, Helen S., nee Bunn, Heyde whom he married on Oct. 20, 1962 in Mascoutah, IL; two sons, Timothy (Tressa) Heyde of Salina, KS and Steven (Angela) Heyde of Raymore, MO; a grandson, Gregory Heyde of Mascoutah, IL; a great-granddaughter, Payton Heyde of Mascoutah, IL; two sisters; Louise Richardson of Falling Springs, WI and Mary Ann Evans of Mascoutah, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dana and Danielle Heyde.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL