Lynette Jean Cary, nee Willyard, 56, of Okawville, IL born July 26, 1963 in Garrison, ND died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at her home.

Lynette loved her family, dogs, cats, horses and trail riding. She and her husband of 33 years, lived throughout the continental United States, Hawaii and Germany while Lyle served in the U. S. Air Force. She held down the home, wherever it was, for their two sons, while her husband served on remote assignments. She never missed one of their games. Lynette was outgoing, funny and sometimes strong-willed. She was easy to like with always the best laugh in the room.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wells W. and Madelyn G., nee Perry, Willyard.

Surviving are her husband, Lyle W. Cary whom she met in Grand Forks, ND while he was serving at his first assignment. They married six months later in Hoople, ND on Oct. 25, 1986; her sons, Kyle (Kasie) Cary of Edwardsville, IL, Daniel Cary of Clinton, TN; brothers and sisters, Joel (Leslie) Willyard of Springfield, MO, Connie (John) Stevenson of Colorado Springs, CO, Roxane (Bob) Howard of Pfafftown, NC, Warren (Susan) Willyard of Portland, ND, Wade (Flora) Willyard of Grand Forks, ND, Edythe (Mark) Dahlen of Lakota, ND, Susan Willyard of Grafton, ND; mother-in-law, Hazel Fern, nee Draffen, Cary Bricka of Versailles, MO; three sisters-in-law and their husbands; 19 nieces and nephews; and 24 great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, 7026 IL-140, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 2 to 4 PM on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Gary Patterson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Versailles City Cemetery, Versailles, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL