Genevieve M. “Genny” Hommel, nee Goodman, 62, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 12, 1957 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Genny was a retired patient care assistant from Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth L. and Helene M., nee Peerman, Goodman and a brother, Mark Goodman.

Surviving are her husband, Michael F. Hommel; her daughters, Amanda Hommel of Shiloh, IL, Erica Hommel of San Diego, CA; eight brothers and sisters, Tom Goodman, Jim (Shirley) Goodman, Bill (Kathy) Goodman, John (Melody) Goodman, Mary (Allen) Friedman, Suzann (Terry) Mueller, Jeff (Deborah) Goodman, Jerry Goodman (Susan Lukavsky); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patricia (Frank) Robles, Tim (Julia) Hommel; dear friends, Tom (Kathy) Mattern, Sue Goodman; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

