Lincoln Robert Hoskins, born premature, 24 weeks 1 day, on Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital died Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Surviving Lincoln Robert are his parents, Scott and Alexandria, nee Nelson, Hoskins of Belleville, IL; his paternal grandparents, Greg (Linda) Hoskins of Mascoutah, IL; maternal grandfather, Keith Nelson of Germany; also, aunts and uncles.

Memorials in memory of Lincoln may be made to Lincoln Robert Hoskins Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 2 to 3 PM on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial celebration will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, Jan. 18 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating.