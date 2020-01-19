Kenneth D. Case, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born March 20, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his home.

Kenneth was a laborer for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and was a former member of the Mascoutah City Cemetery board and the American Legion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Vera, nee Crowl, Case, and a brother, Steve Case.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie, nee Driver, Case whom he married in Belleville, IL on May 1, 1976; together they had one daughter, Wendy McQuade of Tiverton, RI; five grandchildren, twins, Kayley and Kelsey Swift and Jacob Swift of Marion, IL, Aryana and Aleyda McQuade of Tiverton, IL; one great granddaughter, Octovia; two sisters, Pat (Ernie) Wolf of Belleville, IL and Karen (Charles) Meshey of Carlyle, IL; four sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom) Bugg, Denise (Kenny) Wiegand, Dawn (Wayne) Waller, Donna (Mike) McKinzie; also survived by wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226 or Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 6 to 8 PM Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial celebration will be held 8 PM Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL