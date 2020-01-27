Donna Lynn Hunt, nee Klingelhoefer, 72, of Knoxville, IA, born May 25, 1947 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Donna grew up in Mascoutah, IL and graduated from Mascoutah High School in 1965. She attended Eastern Illinois University and started working for Contel Telephone Company, eventually being transferred to their office in Knoxville, IA.

Donna attended First United Methodist Church in Knoxville, where she met her husband, Richard Hunt. They were married October 20, 1984. They both enjoyed singing in the church choir. Donna moved to the farm with Richard and his two children, and started a completely different lifestyle that she learned to love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her parents, Arnold and Miriam Klingelhoefer, maternal grandmother, Vera Scheel, paternal grandparents, William and Loni Klingelhoefer, aunts and uncles, Cenie (Buddy) Beatty, Betty (Henry) Christ, Irene (Russell) Swader, Joyce Klingelhoefer, Jack Davidson, and Milton Scheel.

Donna is survived by her step-son Erick (Kim) Hunt and their four children of Waukee, IA, step-daughter Kelley Hunt of California, aunt, Shirley Davidson of Livonia, MI, her uncle, Gene (Debbie) Klingelhoefer of Red Bud, IL, cousins: Earl (Rita) Christ of Lebanon, Judy (Lewis) Dunning of Highland, Joni (Ray) Kloeckner of Albers, Jim (Mindy) Slack of Champaign, IL, Larry (SueAnn) Davidson of Chicago, Mike (Melanie) Davidson of Michigan, Elaine Davidson of Michigan, Mark (Camille) Davidson of Colorado, Bruce (Vicki) Davidson of Minnesota, and her Mascoutah cousins: Nancy (Mike) Fohne, Miki (Mike) Stein, Cheri (Tom) Lang, Glenn (Debbie) Klingelhoefer, Craig Klingelhoefer, Tonya (John) Sherry, and Krista (Joe) Healy.

A funeral service was held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home in Knoxville, IA. Burial followed in the Lincoln Cemetery in rural Knoxville. Memorials can be made in Donna’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Donna will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.