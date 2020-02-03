Marie Jarvis, 86, resident of Spearfish for the past seven years (formerly of Mascoutah, IL) passed away in her sleep on Monday, January 28, 2020 while a resident at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

Marie was born in Lead, SD on July 28, 1933 to her parents, Stephen and Merle (Dean) Berscheid, where she was raised until December 22, 1952, when she married Samuel Jarvis. She then lived in Champaign, IL; Cheyenne, WY, Landstuhl, Germany and Mascoutah, IL.

Marie is survived by her youngest son, Bruce Jarvis of Spearfish; daughters-in-law, Ronda Jarvis of Spearfish, Rose Jarvis of Spearfish and Cindy Jarvis of Lead; sister, Jodi (Wayne) Plumb; brother, Aris Kotek; sisters-in-law, Connie Berschied and Sue Kotek; grandchildren, Moon (Cody) Hemeyer, Tiffany Ness and Kyle Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Alexander Ness, Camden Hemeyer, Connor Guthrie, Payce Hemeyer, Landen Jarvis, and Nolen Jarvis.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel H. Jarvis; sons, S. Richard Jarvis and John A. Jarvis; brothers, Stephen Berschied, Skip Kotek and Marvin Kotek and special friend, Nathan Pittman.

A private family service will take place at a later time.

