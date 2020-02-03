Thiry E. Cameron, nee Haas, 83 of Mascoutah, IL born May 26, 1936 in Freeburg, IL died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

She was a retired bank teller and in-home day care provider. Thiry was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL and HCCCW.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. and Olivia E, nee Neuner, Haas, her husband, Billy G. Cameron whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on July 31, 1954 and who died July 6, 2004, a son, Steven Cameron and two brothers, Paul and Fred Haas.

Surviving are her two daughters, Debbie (Roger) Sunderman of Mascoutah, IL, Donna Cameron of Mascouitah, IL; six grandchildren, Kyle (Katherine) Cameron, Kyle (Rachael) Huffman, Kelsi Huffman, Konnor Huffman, Susan and Sarah Sunderman; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Haas; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL