Leroy W. Bischoff, 89 of Mascoutah, IL born June 26, 1930 in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

He was a retired warehouse foreman for the Scott Air force Base commissary. After retirement he was a bus driver for the Mascoutah School District and was known as “Lucky Leroy” by the students. Leroy was a volunteer fireman for the Mascoutah Fire Department for over 30 years. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL and was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in England during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer T. and Edna A, nee Emmerich, Bischoff.

Surviving are his two daughters, Cindy (Bruce) Heller of Allen, TX, Rhonda Richie-Lindsey (Dennis) of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Jason (Jeanette) Heller of Brooklyn, NY, Erica Larsen of Mascoutah, IL, Ryan (Sarah) Heller of Allen, TX, Allison Richie of St. Louis, MO, Collin (Sandra) Heller of London England; two great grandchildren, Adel ine and Rowan Heller; sister, Shirley Falkenrath of Choctaw, OK; two step grandsons, Mark (Allison) Eckberg-Lindsey, Matthew Lindsey; six step great grandchildren, Zack (Melissa) Barnd, Maranda (Denzel) Scales, Monique, Chandler, Soleil, and Jackson Lindsey.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St. Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with Pastor Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

