Gary R. English, Sr.
Gary R. English, Sr., 64, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 5, 1955 St. Louis, MO died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Care in Lebanon, IL.
Gary was a parts specialist for Cummins Sales and Service in St. Louis for over 40 years and a member of Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth C. and Violet, nee McGuire, English and a brother Steven English.
He is survived by his children, Christy English of Fairview Heights, IL, Gary R. English, Jr. of Troy, IL; six grandchildren, Brittany, Makayla, Karon English, Tyla McDuffie, Lexie English, Kaven Hudson; brothers and sisters, Karen Focum, Sharon English, Cheryl English, Charles English, Darryl English, Thomas English; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Cedar Ridge Activity Fund, 1 Perryman Ln., Lebanon, IL 62254. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: A funeral service will be held 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Bridges officiating.
Moll Funeral Home
Mascoutah, IL