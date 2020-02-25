Gary R. English, Sr., 64, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 5, 1955 St. Louis, MO died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Care in Lebanon, IL.

Gary was a parts specialist for Cummins Sales and Service in St. Louis for over 40 years and a member of Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth C. and Violet, nee McGuire, English and a brother Steven English.

He is survived by his children, Christy English of Fairview Heights, IL, Gary R. English, Jr. of Troy, IL; six grandchildren, Brittany, Makayla, Karon English, Tyla McDuffie, Lexie English, Kaven Hudson; brothers and sisters, Karen Focum, Sharon English, Cheryl English, Charles English, Darryl English, Thomas English; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Cedar Ridge Activity Fund, 1 Perryman Ln., Lebanon, IL 62254. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Bridges officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL