Maurice J. Riely Jr., 83, of Mascoutah, IL, born October 3, 1936 in Troy NY, passed away Monday February 24, 2020 with his wife Opal, of 51 years, at his side.

Maurice was a retired United States Air Force veteran having served a proud and exemplary military career of over 27 years. Maurice entered the USAF in June of 1955 as a Basic Airman and was Honorably Discharged as a Senior Master Sergeant in November 1982. During his military career he served three tours in the Vietnam War. Among his many military accolades are the Vietnam Service Medal with 6 service stars, Air Force Commendation medal with 2 Oak Leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster. After his retirement from the Air Force, he spent another 13 years as a Department of Defense civilian employee.

Maurice is preceded in death by his parents Maurice Sr. and Sarah, his stepson Paul Commons and his beloved cat Fuzz Butt.

Maurice’s legacy will be carried on by his wife Opal and children Vivian Vincent, Janice Northey, Patricia Johnson, Daniel Commons, Cathy Hort, Wayne Commons and Fred Commons along with 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Maurice will forever be remembered for his dedication to his country and his bright sense of humor as he made us laugh every day. Maurice’s final resting place will be the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

SERVICE: A memorial service will be held to celebrate Maurice’s life at 5:00 pm on Friday April 10, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home, 34 W. Main St. Mascoutah, IL 62258 with a visitation from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Military Honors will be received at the conclusion of the memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Belleville Area, 1301 S 11th St, Belleville, IL 62226, or the Scott AFB Airman’s Attic, 533 Hangar Rd, Scott AFB, IL 62225.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL