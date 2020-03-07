Gary G. “Gangus” Karg

Mr. Gary Karg of Lively Grove, IL departed this life in the Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:47 A.M. following a sudden illness. He had attained the age of 59 years, 4 months and 13 days.

Gary was born in Sparta, IL on October 20, 1960 the son of Norman and Dolores (nee Ostendorf) Karg. He was baptized and confirmed in the St. John United Church of Christ in Plum Hill, IL.

Mr. Karg was a lifelong and faithful member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Plum Hill where he had previously served on the church council and cemetery committee. Gary was a 1978 graduate of Okawville High School. While in high school, he was very active with the F.F.A. and was a member of 4-H. He was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer and was a member of the Washington County Farm Bureau. Gangus was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Vendey and Elkhorn Sportman’s Clubs and loved goose and duck hunting, deer hunting and fishing and thoroughly enjoyed cooking up his haul. Gangus was full of life and liked to stay active. He like to garden and he formerly played slow pitch softball for The Venedy Merchants. He bowled in the New Baden Tuesday night bowling league, played in a Euchre league for the Roland Barkau Golf Course team in Okawville, and was a member of the Thursty Nighters Club. Gangus was an avid sports fan and was a loyal follower of the Okawville High School sports programs as well as being a member of the Okawville High School Sports Boosters.

Left to mourn his passing is his mother, Dolores Karg of Lively Grove; a brother, David Karg of Lively Grove; a sister, Kathy Karg of Addieville; two aunts, Frances Patton of Oakdale and Marie Ostendorf of Addieville; an uncle, Carl Karg of Murphysboro; a great aunt, Alice Shubert of Lively Grove; as well as several cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Karg; maternal grandparents, Edward and Amanda Ostendorf; paternal grandparents, Carl and Frances Karg; four uncles, his Godfather Frank Karg, Keith Patton, Russ Green and Everett Ostendorf; two aunts, Virginia Karg and Anna Green; and two cousins, Ricky Karg and Terry Green.

Funeral services will be held from the St. John United Church of Christ in Plum Hill on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Nancy Shubert officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Sunday from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again on Monday from 8 A.M. until 9 A.M. then at the church on Monday from 10 A.M. until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John United Church of Christ Building Fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com