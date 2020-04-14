Trevor Nicholas Dickhaut, 18, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 2, 2001 in St. Louis, MO died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Trevor would have been a graduate of Mascoutah High School class of 2020. He worked for Wisper Internet in Mascoutah, IL and was affiliated with St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. He was a member the Mascoutah Trap Tribe and the Mascoutah FFA. He loved working on the farm, hanging with friends and family, and Hot Rod Tractor Pulls.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Andrew Dickhaut, maternal grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Lola Colburn.

Trevor is survived by his parents, Nick A. and Kimberly S., nee Colburn, Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Paige Dickhaut; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; an uncle, Brian (Tracie) Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; and a cousin, Heather Gramm.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may bea made in Trevor’s name to Mascoutah FFA, 1313 W. Main, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: There will be a drive-up condolence service from 2 to 4 PM Saturday, April 18th on the Mascoutah High School north parking lot. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19, all who wish to express their sympathies must stay in their vehicles a safe distance from Trevor’s family. A box for memorials and expressions of sympathy will be available at the end of the vehicle line.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL