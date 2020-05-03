Deborah Ann Schramke, 68, of Bonnie, passed away April 18, 2020, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

She was born February 28, 1952, in Belleville, the daughter of Jerome Louis and Frances Marie (Rainey) Lucey. She graduated from Holy Childhood Grade School, Mascoutah High School, and Kaskaskia College. Her Christian faith was her moral compass.

She is survived by one son, Michael “Jamie” Schramke and wife Kim of Pinckneyville; and three daughters, Joy Renaud and husband Matt of Texico, Jodi Schramke of Mt. Vernon, and Jackie Price and husband Paul of Mt. Vernon; twelve grandchildren, Cari, Jamie, Kidd, Matthew, Johny, Olivia, Gracie, Kali, Joey, Tristan, Courtney, and Colton; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard “Lenny” Lucey and wife Mary of Santa Fe, New Mexico; one sister, Jerri Lea Lucey-Badgwell and husband Steve of Mansfield, Texas; as well as sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Fran and Jerome Lucey, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jerome “Butch” Lucey; and brothers-and-sister-in-law, Bill Schramke, and Jim and Carolyn Schramke.

Cremation rites for Mrs. Schramke have been accorded, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.osbornfuneral.com, or on the Osborn Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Osborn Funeral Home

Dix, IL