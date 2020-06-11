Elma M. Bramstedt, nee Miller, 92, of Shiloh, IL, born July 26, 1927 in Rochester, PA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Shiloh, IL.

She was a retired Clerk-Cashier at City Hall in Mascoutah, IL.

She was preceded in death by her, husband, William R. Bramstedt, whom she married in Los Angeles, CA on June 23, 1945 and who died May 15, 2002.

Elma is survived by four children, Rick (Jane) Bramstedt of Grove, OK, Scott Bramstedt (Ralf Lucas) of Maplewood, MO, Michael (Jing) Bramstedt of the Philippines, and Karen Dickson of Shiloh, IL; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL