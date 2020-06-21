Gregory Jon Peden, 69, of Belleville, IL formerly of Mascoutah, IL born March 20, 1951at Bolling AFB, Washington, D.C. died Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

He was a retired medical technologist with civil service at Scott AFB, IL. Greg participated in adaptive sports, including basketball, cycling, and marathons. He was a private pilot and loved his three support dogs who were his companions through the years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Oel and Hope M., nee McCall, Peden, and a niece, Kate Fostel.

He is survived by a sister, Cheryl Fostel of Decatur, TX; two nephews, Chris (Gabby) Fostel of Odessa, TX, Josh (Katey) Fostel of Baird, TX; a great nephew, Wyatt Kieser ; five great nieces, Eden Kieser, Karli, Laney, Layla, and Jordyn Fostel.

In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Greg may be made to Paraquad, 5240 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110 or Duo, 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: Funeral services will be held in Decatur, TX. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Decatur, TX.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL