Rose M. Johnson, nee Piatt, 86, of Swansea, IL, born Dec. 4, 1933 in Bellaire, OH died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her daughter’s home.

She was a retired receptionist for LINC, Inc. in Swansea, IL and a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 1221, Swansea, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Margaret, nee Travis, Piatt, her husband, Linzia Johnson, sister, Goldie, son-in-law, Mark Andrews, and a granddaughter-in-law, Yvonne Jacobsen.

Rose is survived by three children, Don Crozier (Mary) of Shadyside, OH, Debbie (Robert) Walden of Swansea, IL, Kathy Andrews of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Jason Jacobsen, Juston Andrews, Josh (Paige) Andrews; and four great grandchildren, Taylor, Landon, Brooklyn, and Elias.

Memorials may be made to LINC, Inc., 15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea, IL 62226 Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL