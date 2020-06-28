Justin Charles Love, 41, of Collinsville, IL born Nov. 6, 1978 in San Francisco, CA died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

After 14 years of professional basketball, Justin became a teacher and head basketball coach at Mascoutah High School. He was a Hall of Fame inductee of Sacred Heart Cathedral High School, CA, Cañada College, CA, St. Louis University and CCCMBCA.

Surviving are his parents, Charles R. and Gloria, nee Chapman, Love of San Francisco, CA; wife, Katy, nee Walter, Love whom he married on June 23, 2006 in St. Louis, MO; children, Jamison Constance, Gideon Charles, Ellison Jean Love; brother, Jaie R. (Christina) Love of Vallejo, CA; a sister, Kimberlee Love Triggs of Oakland, CA; father in-law and mother-in-law, Robert (Constance) Walter of Mascoutah, IL; brothers-in-law; Robert (Angela) Walter, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Walter, Douglas Walter; sister-in-law, Magdalyn (Jeremy) McLeod; also survived by aunts, uncles, seven nieces, six nephews and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to The Love Children’s Education Fund, c/o Citizens Community Bank, 9 E. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: A private family visitation will be held.

Funeral: There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL