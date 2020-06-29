George “Bill” Faust, 72, of Lebanon, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born October 19, 1947 in Lebanon, the son of George and Hettie, nee Brewer, Faust. He married Michelle “Mickey” Renth April 8, 1972 in Mascoutah and she survives in Lebanon.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Toni (Michael) Beisiegel of Freeburg, and Billy (Rachel) Faust of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Danielle & Drew Beisiegel, and Will & Raelyn Faust; two brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Faust and Richard “Dick” Faust; a sister, Sharon (Don) Mueller; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane Korte, Kathleen Forth, Ralphie (Debbie) Renth, and Ronnie (friend, Gail) Renth; his Pitbull, Bailey; and many nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Jane Renth.

Mr. Faust was a mechanic at Cardinal Buick GMC in Belleville. He enjoyed stock car racing, deer hunting, fishing, and farming.

There will be a private family service.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.