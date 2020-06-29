George “Bill” Faust
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Toni (Michael) Beisiegel of Freeburg, and Billy (Rachel) Faust of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Danielle & Drew Beisiegel, and Will & Raelyn Faust; two brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Faust and Richard “Dick” Faust; a sister, Sharon (Don) Mueller; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane Korte, Kathleen Forth, Ralphie (Debbie) Renth, and Ronnie (friend, Gail) Renth; his Pitbull, Bailey; and many nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Jane Renth.
Mr. Faust was a mechanic at Cardinal Buick GMC in Belleville. He enjoyed stock car racing, deer hunting, fishing, and farming.
There will be a private family service.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.
Nordike Funeral Homes