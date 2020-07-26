Robert (“Bob”) Alphonse Leonard, 82, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Born December 21, 1937, in New Baden, Illinois, he was one of six children born to Alphonse and Ottilia Leonard. Bob graduated from Mascoutah High School where he was an outstanding baseball player. He received a BA degree from Southern Illinois University.

Bob was a Controller for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) where his work took him to many countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Caribbean until his retirement in 2004. He loved his work with USAID and made great friends on each assignment. After retirement, he worked as an independent contractor for USAID and worked part-time for H&R Block.

Throughout all his travels, he continued to love the St. Louis Cardinals and made sure his children did the same. Family trips back to the United States often included a visit to Busch Stadium to see a game.

He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He took great pleasure in spending time with friends and family. He looked forward to his annual golf trip to Lake Lure with his brothers, brother-in-law, Joel Winker and lifelong friend, Al “Hap” Hulliung. Bob loved attending family reunions in St. Louis. He rarely missed a grandchild’s big game or performance. He never missed sending his family and friends just the right greeting card for life’s big events, especially birthdays. He enjoyed sharing his financial wisdom with his children and grandchildren. Bob will be remembered for his unconditional love, thoughtfulness, kindness, intelligence, incredible memory, strong work ethic and devotion to family.

Bob is survived by his children, Ty Robert Leonard and his wife Renee of Charlotte, NC, Staci Leonard Brogan and her husband Sean of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Austin and Annie Leonard and Liam and Nicholas Brogan; five siblings, Ruth Klingelhoefer of Mascoutah, IL, Jane Bozdeck of St. Louis, MO, Ralph Leonard of Greenville, SC, Judy Asher of Kansas City, KS and Tom Leonard of Las Vegas, NV, many nieces and nephews and the mother of his children, Kay Jo Leonard of Fairhope, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Ottilia.

There will be a Memorial Service in St. Louis, MO, at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “The B Team” (c/o Bank of O’Fallon, PO Box 1626, O’Fallon IL 62269) to help defray the long-term medical expenses of one of Bob’s beloved nephews.