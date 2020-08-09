Robert Nicholas Vago

Robert Nicholas “Bob” Vago, 72, of Mascoutah, IL, born Jan. 22, 1948 in New Castle, PA died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at his residence.

Bob retired as a SMSgt from the United States Air Force, after 22 years of service. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL, St. Clair Amateur Radio Club (KC9ZRA), Gothic Lodge 852, Scottish Rite in Belleville, IL and the Sojourners – Charles A. Lindbergh Chapter 247.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Margaret, nee Tomsko, Vago and two brothers, Thomas and Richard Vago.

Surviving are his wife, Rita, nee Dudek, Vago, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1967 at the Madonna of Czestochowa Church in New Castle, PA; his sons, John (Becky) Vago of Robertsville, MO, Anthony (Beth) Vago of Ballwin, MO; one grandson, Miles Vago; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Food Pantry, 20 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service, with full military honors, will be held on Friday Aug. 14, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL