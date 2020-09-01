Dorothy Moody

Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Moody, nee Stephens, age 91 of Fairview Heights, IL, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her residence.

Dottie was an accomplished artist, an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling, gourmet cooking, antiquing, and loved lake house living. She attended Southwest Missouri State University to pursue an art degree. Dottie placed first in the Miss Springfield, Missouri Beauty Pageant but due to the Polio Epidemic it was canceled. She was a featured singer at the Gillioz Theatre, Springfield, IL. Dottie worked as a switchboard operator for the Bell Telephone Company, Springfield, MO and at Camp Crowder Military Station Near Neosho, MO.

Dottie and Everett were joined in marriage on April 11, 1953. They were co-owners of Moody Pharmacy in Fairview Heights, IL for over 30 years. Dottie was the First Lady of the City of Fairview Heights which was incorporated on October 2, 1969. She served as Caseyville Township Trustee. She was a Charter Member of the Fairview Heights Library Association and the Fairview Heights Art Council. Dottie especially enjoyed chairing the Midwest Salute to the Masters (Salute to the Arts) Children’s Tent.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Everett Moody; her parents, Otmar Eugene and Susie, nee Coats, Stephens; her grandsons, Jeffrey Moody, II and Connor Drouin; her brothers, Gene Stephens Otmar Eugene “Doc” Stephens, II and John Stephens; a sister, Betty Stephens; and a family friend, Doug Bridges.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Moore, Laura (Don) Drouin and Marybeth (Jim) Laing; a son, Jeff (Donna) Moody; a sister, Mary Jo McManus; her grandchildren, Kara Moore, Trisha (Steve Barringer) Moody, Katelin Moore, Joshua Moore, Shanna (Jacob) Furey, Alexa Drouin, Michaela Drouin, Sophia Laing and Mia Laing; her great-grandchildren, Aidan Gundlach, Grace Argie, Jacob Gundlach and Madison Barringer; her step-grandchildren, Jared Zellen (Amanda Forsythe) and Jenna Zellin (Andrew Smith); and her step great-grandchildren, Emery Smith and Mariah Zellin. Dottie is also survived many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Colonnade/Heritage O’Fallon, IL and the nurses of Heartland Hospice for the excellent care that she received.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

Memorial services will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Vern Lintvedt officiating. A private burial of her cremated remains will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.