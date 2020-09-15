Renee R. Lider, nee Boutan, 52, of Mascoutah, IL born July 30, 1968 in Burlington, WI died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

Renee was a home daycare provider and graduated with honors from SIUE in May 2009 while achieving Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raoul C. “Frenchy” and Lois J., nee Koth, Boutan, brother, Ron Boutan, two infant sisters, Cheryl and Mary Boutan.

She is survived by her husband, Michael D. Lider, whom she married at Keesler AFB, MS on Aug. 9, 1986; four children, Amanda (Tom) Pipenberg of Shaw AFB, SC, Joe (Kelsie) Lider of Mascoutah, IL, Jacob (Taira) Lider of Fairview Heights, IL, Alexis (Aaron Brooks) Lider of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Kenneth and Samantha Pipenberg, Michael Hayden Lider; her mother-in-law, Bernice Zygowicz; sister-in-law, Jackie Boutan of Burlington, WI; two brothers-in-law, Steve Lider and Todd (Michelle) Lider; a niece, Erin (Todd Krupicka) Boutan; and a nephew, Brett Boutan.

Memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

FUNERAL: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL