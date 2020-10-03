Charles Joseph Heimann, born August 31, 1930 in Mascoutah, IL, died September 28, 2020 in Houston, TX.

Charles’ parents were Joseph Heimann and Edna Hoerdt.

He is survived by two sisters, Helen Nodurft and Rosalie Elliott, and three daughters, Juanita Heimann, Stephanie Buckholdt, and Barbara Heimann.

His wife, Mary Ann (nee Vahlkamp), predeceased him in January 2016.

Charles was a career engineer for DuPont de Nemours, working in Circleville, OH, Luxembourg, Europe, Newark, DE and Houston, where he retired in 1991.

Charles and Mary Ann were longtime active members of Christ the Good Shephard Catholic Church in Houston.