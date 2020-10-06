Douglas E. Root

Mr. Douglas Root of Mascoutah, IL departed this life at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL on Monday, September 28, 2020. He had attained the age of 70 years and 5 days.

Doug was born on September 23, 1950 in Rochester, NY. He was the son of William and Mary Jean Root. Doug was united in marriage to Debbie Pries in Zion Lutheran Church on April 1, 2006 and she survives his passing.

Doug was a retired Family Counselor at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He was passionate about being outdoors, spending time golfing and biking. He loved road trips, was active in several bible study groups and had a heart of gold.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 14 years, Debbie Root of Mascoutah; two sons, Wil Root and Tim Root of Portland, OR; daughter, Mariha (Buddy) Root of Prairie du Rocher, IL; granddaughter, Ariha Root; sister, Nancy Stone of Annapolis, MD; two step daughters, Jamie Schlef Wilhelm and husband Kevin of New York City, NY Heather Brand and husband Matt of Okawville, IL; as well as a host of friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Root and his sister, Marylee Root.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, #1 Children’s Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110 or the Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Please protect the safety of yourself and others by wearing a mask.

Visitation: 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois