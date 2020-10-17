Paul J. Lanter, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 24, 1933 in Mascoutah, IL died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Paul was a retired grain farmer and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL and various organizations.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius J. and Louise B, nee Wilhelm, Lanter, two sisters, Helen Reeb, Alice Korte, one brother, Joseph Lanter, three brothers-in-law, Norman Kistner, Frank Korte, Raymond Reeb, and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Lanter.

Surviving are one sister, Lucille Kistner of Waterloo, IL and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E Church St, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: Respecting Paul’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois