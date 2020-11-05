Marilyn H. Schinzing

Marlyn H. “Molly” Schinzing, nee Hoepfinger, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 11, 1931 in Millstadt, IL died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City, IL.

Molly was a homemaker and a cafeteria worker for Douglas Elementary School in Belleville, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Bertha, nee Werner, Hoepfinger, her husband, Melvin B. Schinzing whom she married in Mayfield, KY on Sept. 4, 1948 and who died on Aug. 16, 2014 and a sister, Hazel Kempf.

Surviving are her son, Randy Schinzing of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Heather (Joel) Asunskis of Swansea, IL, Robert Schinzing of Belleville, IL; three great grandchildren, Ava, Payton, and Sydney Asunskis; two nieces, Carolyn Hill and Kathy Muskopf.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Spratte officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL