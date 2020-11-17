Carol Jean Elbe, nee Barton, 82, of Mascoutah, IL born April 24, 1938 in East St. Louis, IL died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her home.

Jean was a homemaker and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mildred, nee Samples, Barton, a grandson, Devon Elbe, brother, Bill Barton and two sisters, Pat Kasson and Ted Tipton.

Surviving are her husband Dale Elbe who she married in East St. Louis, IL on Aug. 9, 1958; two sons, Doug (Christy) Elbe of Mascoutah, Drew (Jana) Elbe of Belleville, IL; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Elbe, Shannon (Nick) Newton, Hannah Elbe, Wyatt and Amber Elbe; 3 great grandchildren, Odin, Kai and Harper; a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 North John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL