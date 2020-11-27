David Conrad Mueth, 82, of St. Louis, MO, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at SLU Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on September 11, 1938 in Mascoutah, Illinois. Loving son of the late August and Margaret Mueth.

Loving brother and brother-in-law of Bertilia “Tillie” (Jeff) Jefferson, Arnold “Cotton” (Pat) Mueth, Norbert (Pat) Mueth, Margaret “Margie” Mende, August “Augie” (Jan) Mueth and Lorella “Lolly” Mueth.

David was preceded in death by his parents, August and Margaret, and his siblings, Narcissus (Pete) Mueth, Daniel (Rosie) Mueth, Verena (Cletus) Kreher, Edbert (Grace) Mueth and Cyrus (Alfrieda) Mueth.

In lieu of flowers, David asked that Masses be said for the repose of his soul.