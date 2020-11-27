Richard R. “Rich” Joellenbeck, 70, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 8, 1950 in Belleville, IL died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Rich retired after 47 years as an International Health and Safety representative for General Motors in Wentzville, MO. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, U.A.W. Local 2250, Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club, owner of the former R. V. Corner Tavern in Mascoutah for 25 years and former owner of Joellenbeck Heating and Air Conditioning.

Rich is preceded in death by his parents, Victor B. and Dorothy A., nee Renth, Joellenbeck and three brothers, Victor A., Dwight and Clifford Joellenbeck.

Rich is survived by his wife, LuAnn, nee Gravot, Joellenbeck whom he eloped with in Nashville, IL on Nov. 21, 1968, three children, Cheryl (Tim) Soderstrom of Lake Bluff, IL, Neil (Emily) Joellenbeck of Edwardsville, IL, Rhonda (Paul) Swenny of Pana, IL; Papa Joe is survived by eight grandchildren, Emma and Madeleine Soderstrom, Benjamin and Samuel Joellenbeck, Jessica, Jeannine, Jacob and Jaclyn Swenny; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie Joellenbeck, Gene (Linda) Gravot, David (Debbie) Gravot, Betty (Tom) Determan, Dennis Gravot, Paul Heiman and Roger Travous; two aunts, Dorothy and Susie Renth; godson, Clint Joellenbeck; nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long, dear friends, Bob (Song) Mueller and Dale (Teresa) Averitt.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with The Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.