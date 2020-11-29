Doris J. Klein, nee Kehrer, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 12, 1931, in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL.

Doris was a retired secretary from the Mascoutah School District 19 and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary, nee Essich, Kehrer, her husband, Robert H. “Judge” Klein whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on June 25, 1950 and who died Aug. 15, 1998, a son, Gary Klein, son-in-law, Gary Kimmle and a sister, Helen (Paul) Wombacher.

Surviving are her daughters, Gail Kimmle of Masocutah, IL, Gwen (Keith) Hayes of Cape Coral, FL, Gina (Chris) Haas of Mascoutah, IL; eight grandchildren, Brian (Kristy) Kimmle, Scott Kimmle, Sean (Lisa) Kimmle, Kelly (Umberto) Gradinetti, Amy (Karl) Pannier, John (Michelle) Foster, Adam (Melanie) Haas, Brian (Kim) Haas; 21 great grandchildren, Ava, Gavin, Vance, Juliette, Hannah, Emma Kimmle, Felicity, Raffaello Gradinetti, Nolan Pannier, Ethan, Grace Foster, Wyatt, Lane, Weston, Bryer Haas, Braylynn Hund and baby Tateym Jean to arrive soon, Lucas, Macie, Colton Haas; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Rosie.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Fire Company, P.O. Box 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with The Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL