Maurice George Hill passed away in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI at the age of 89. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Hill. He and Barbara were married July 13, 1963 and treasured 56 years of married life together. To this marriage came one son, John Wesley, who resides in Ann Arbor, MI with his wife, Leta Nikulshina, two children, Lydia and Vladimir, and a granddaughter, Rose Vera.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents George Theodore Hill and Mary Magdalen Ramer Hill as well as two sisters Katie Ardell Pannier and Helen Marie Staaden and their husbands. There are also various nieces and nephews who survive Maurice.

Maurice spent most of his life in Belleville, IL attending school through Belleville Area College from which he graduated with an Associate’s Degree. After graduating, he spent four years in the Air Force, most of which was at SAC Headquarters, as an illustrator for General Curtis LeMay. After his discharge from the Air Force, he began work at the Belleville News Democrat where he spent 37-1/2 years first working in the Advertising Department and then as Director of the Promotions Department.

He and Barbara retired in 1993 and spent many enjoyable years in deep south Texas playing golf, playing cards, and dominoes, and accumulating a long birding list all around Texas and into Mexico with dear friends.

Maurice spent a short time in hospice at home in the loving hands of his daughter-in-law, Leta Nikulshina and his wife.

The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice of Ann Arbor.