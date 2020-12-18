Betty Lou Vonderharr, nee Murphy, of Mascoutah, IL passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was born in June 1946 in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late George and Evelyn (Gagnon) Murphy.

Betty served in the US Air Force 1964-1967 at McGuire AFB, NJ. She Married Dennis Vonderharr on Nov. 26, 1966 in Madison, MN and traveled with Dennis with the Air Force for over 21 years. She retired from Civil Service in July 2001. They settled together in Mascoutah, IL. Betty was a member of Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church and Moose Lodge #815 in Mascoutah, was an avid bowler, card player and a homemaker.

Betty was a devoted wife, a loving mother and an adoring grandmother (MéMé) who will be remembered for her loving ways, generous spirit and kindness by all those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by four sisters Mildred Dechaine, Patricia Harris, Deborah Duhancik, Sheila Collier, three brothers John “Jake” Murphy, George “Pete” Murphy and Robert “Bob” Murphy, and her parents George Francis and Evelyn (Gagnon) Murphy.

Survivors include her husband Dennis Vonderharr and two daughters, Denise (Michael) Bilyeu, of Aurora, CO and Jennifer (TJ) Plaisted of O’Fallon, IL and four grandchildren Kaitlyn, Ashley and Tristan Plaisted and Andrew Bilyeu, five sisters, Carol MacKenzie, Joan Gehan, Sharon St. Laurent, Maureen Sokolski, and Donna Murphy, all of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church, 419 E Church St, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815, 111 N 2nd St, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

The family would like to ask guests to wear either black or red to the funeral. Red was Betty’s favorite color, Christmas was her favorite holiday and black and red were her high school colors.

Visitation: will be from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A memorial Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.