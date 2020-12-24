Margaret I. Gabrovic, nee Vanwelsenaere, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born May 1, 1933 in British Columbia, Canada died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020 at her daughter’s home.

Margaret was retired from MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah where she worked for 47 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Emma, nee Capps, Vanwelsenaere and her husband, Jack Gabrovic who died June 29, 1996.

Margaret is survived by her children, Don (Eileen) Gabrovic of Smithton, IL, Carol DeBoard of St. Louis, MO, Dan Gabrovic of Addieville, IL; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Gabrovic, Lisa Hoff, Chris Gabrovic, Julie Merritt, Josh Gabrovic and Taylor Gabrovic; great grandchildren, Maddie, Makenna, Jack, Hunter, Brantley and Jolis.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to MarKa Nursing Home Residents Fund, 201 South Tenth St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a private funeral Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Jack Spratte officiating. Burial with follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

