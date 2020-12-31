Keitha A. Voegele, nee Lotz, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 8, 1961 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at her home.

Keitha was an instructional aide at Mascoutah Community High School, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club and Women of the Moose Chapter 392, Mascoutah.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and RaeJeanne, nee Amann, Lotz, her husband, Don C. Voegele whom she married in Belleville, IL on Aug. 8, 1986 and who died March 31, 2007, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cornelius and Florence Voegele and a nephew, Daniel Voegele.

Keitha is survived by her children, Michael (Kelcy) Voegele of Columbia, IL, Michelle (Mike) Powell of Lakeland, FL; grandson, M.J. Powell; sister, Deborah (Mark) Vahlkamp of Columbia, IL; brother, Stephen Lotz (Alma Davis) of Port St. Joe, FL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis (Jane) Voegele, Dan (Robin) Voegele, Mary (Ron) Hazen, Margie (Kent) Berry; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 N. Independence St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Family Hospice, 5110 West Main, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 1 to 5 PM Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors in the funeral home at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A private funeral Mass will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL